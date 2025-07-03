Trump Pledges to Save New York, Threatens Jail for Socialist Mayoral Nominee Mamdani Over ICE Plans

President Donald Trump on Wednesday branded New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani a “Communist Lunatic” and pledged to “save” the city from his leadership, escalating a political brawl between the Republican president and socialist mayoral contender.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump lashed out at Mamdani, who clinched the Democratic primary last week, vowing: “As President of the United States, I’m not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York. Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards. I’ll save New York City, and make it ‘Hot’ and ‘Great’ again, just like I did with the Good Ol’ USA!”

The president’s broadside follows Mamdani’s own rhetorical shots, including labeling himself “Donald Trump’s worst nightmare” during a primary debate. Trump’s threats went far beyond insults. At a Tuesday press conference in Florida, he openly threatened to cut federal funding to New York City if Mamdani takes office, and even floated arresting him should the candidate follow through on promises to eject federal immigration enforcement officers from the city.

“We’ll have to arrest him,” Trump declared when asked about Mamdani’s vow to remove ICE agents.

Trump also questioned Mamdani’s citizenship status, despite clear documentation showing he was born in Uganda in 1991 and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2018. “A lot of people are saying he’s here illegally,” Trump claimed.

The threats against Mamdani mark one of the most aggressive interventions by Trump in a local race.

