HORROR: Families of Hostages Release Hamas Video Clip to Protest Partial Release Deal

HORROR: The families of the hostages Maxim Herkin, 37, and Bar Kupershtein, 23, gave permission for a clip of a Hamas propaganda video to be published on Thursday.

The clip is from a longer video which is intended to voice the families’ cry against the possibility of a partial hostage release deal that would include “cruel selections” and “separation between blood and blood.”

The clip was taken from a video published by Hamas in April, but at that time, the Herkin and Kupershtein families did not approve its publication.