Bannon Calls Musk a Foreign Buffoon, Musk Calls Bannon a Drunken Criminal in Explosive Clash

Elon Musk and Steve Bannon’s increasingly bitter feud erupted again this week, with Musk calling for Bannon to be imprisoned while Bannon lashed out over Musk’s proposal to form a new political party.

“The fat, drunken slob called Bannon will go back to prison and this time for a long time. He has a lifetime of crime to pay for,” Musk wrote in a post on X, responding to Bannon’s criticism of his recent calls for a third-party movement.

Bannon, for his part, mocked Musk with a series of insults on his podcast, calling him “Elmo the Mook” and questioning whether a non-American should be allowed to start what Musk has described as an “America Party.”

“He’s today, in another smear — only a foreigner could do this — think about it, he’s got up on Twitter right now, a poll about starting an America Party, a non-American starting an America Party,” Bannon said, referencing a poll Musk posted on Independence Day.

Musk’s online survey drew more than 1.2 million responses, with roughly 65% supporting his idea of creating a new party to “serve the true will of the people.” In follow-up comments, Musk suggested targeting two or three Senate seats and eight to ten House districts, arguing that a small but decisive bloc of lawmakers could hold the balance of power on contentious legislation.

The renewed spat comes after Musk’s work as a special government employee with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) ended, and as his relationship with President Donald Trump has deteriorated. Musk has publicly criticized Trump’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill,” calling it an “abomination” that would further inflate the national debt.

Yesterday, Musk doubled down on his attacks against Bannon, once again calling for the former Trump advisor to be imprisoned — part of a pattern of repeated jabs in recent weeks.

Bannon, who served four months in federal prison last year for contempt of Congress after refusing to comply with a subpoena related to the Jan. 6 investigation, has continued to hit back at Musk, portraying him as out of touch and unfit to shape American politics.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)