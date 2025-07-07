WATCH IT: NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Slammed for Sharing “Sick” Chanukah Video

Zohran Mamdani, the Socialist anti-Semite Democratic nominee widely expected to become New York City’s next mayor, is facing backlash over a video he posted online that a Jewish advocacy group is calling “sick.”

The controversy stems from a clip Mamdani shared on X back on December 27. The video, titled “Hey Hanukkah,” features the Geeta Brothers — a Punjabi-Canadian music duo — along with two other men dancing to Punjabi-style music and spinning dreidels in front of a menorah.

“Happy 3rd night of Hanukkah from Astoria and Long Island City,” Mamdani captioned the post.

This week, the advocacy group StopAntisemitism resurfaced the video, blasting Mamdani for promoting what they see as offensive cultural appropriation.

“Zohran Mamdani posts Indian men cosplaying Jews, spinning dreidels and lighting the menorah,” the group wrote in a post on X. “Our holidays and traditions are sacred and not for your comedic pleasure @ZohranKMamdani – this is sick.”

Mamdani, who won the June 24 Democratic primary and is heavily favored to win the general election, has already been under fire for his refusal to denounce the slogan “globalize the intifada” — a phrase widely viewed as inciting violence against Jews.

Prominent Democrats, including Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, have publicly called on him to take a clear stance.

“Globalizing the intifada, by way of example, is not an acceptable phrasing,” Jeffries told ABC News on June 29. “He’s going to have to clarify his position on that as he moves forward.”

