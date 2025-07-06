Mass Atzeres Tefillah And Protest Outside Police HQ Held for Jailed BMG Avreich {VIDEOS & PHOTOS}

Thousands gathered Sunday afternoon in the batei medrash of Beth Medrash Govoha for a mass atzeres tefillah on behalf of R’ Binyomin Kubani, a BMG avreich who has been held in Ocean County Jail since Thursday following what supporters say is a grave misunderstanding.

Kubani was arrested by Lakewood police after a Hispanic teenager claimed he was being lured into Kubani’s vehicle. However, those close to the case insist Kubani, whose English skills are extremely limited, was simply attempting to hire a day laborer to clean his vehicle — a common practice in the area. Whether the accusation stemmed from a miscommunication or a deeper misunderstanding remains unclear, but the teen flagged down a police officer who then arrested Kubani on suspicion of luring.

Yosef Jacobovitch, Kubani’s attorney, slammed police handling of the matter. “I call on the authorities to thoroughly investigate this matter and take necessary steps to address any wrongdoing or systemic issues that may have contributed to this potential miscarriage of justice,” Jacobovitch said. He added that he had immediately contacted the Lakewood Police Department to request they take Kubani’s statement, but Detective Charles Messer allegedly refused, telling Jacobovitch, “I will not let him muddy the water with his lies.”

In response to Kubani’s detention, which is expected to last at least until a Tuesday hearing, hundreds of supporters, including the BMG roshei yeshiva, gathered Motzei Shabbos outside Lakewood Police Department headquarters on 3rd Street to protest his treatment.

A second protest had been planned for Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. by local askanim, though the BMG roshei yeshiva later urged the community to refrain from attending, reportedly after discussions with askanim.

However, the family of R’ Kubani still urged people to show up at the pre-planned demonstration – and they have, in the hundreds.

A smaller protest took place a short time later outside the home of Lakewood Committeeman Meir Lichtenstein.

Later in the day, Harav Malkiel Kotler and BMG CEO Yosef Heinemann visited R’ Kubani at the Ocean County Jail.

Meanwhile, the roshei yeshiva met with Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles, Assemblyman Avi Schnall, Committeemen Meir Lichtenstein and Albert Akerman, BMG CEO Yosef Heinemann, and Lakewood Police Captain Steve Allaire to discuss the matter. The outcome of that meeting was not immediately clear.

Notably absent from the developing crisis has been Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer, who has not made any public appearances or statements since the controversy began.

