MAILBAG: How To End The Yeshiva Tuition Crisis – Pay For It Like Public Schools

Every frum parent knows the crushing burden of yeshiva tuition. Even with the new federal tax credit for private school scholarships, tuition bills will not magically vanish. There will still be thousands of families struggling to pay thousands of dollars per child, per year, in what amounts to a 15-year financial blitz that can bankrupt families and discourage young couples from having larger families.

But think about this: yeshiva tuition is not actually more expensive than public school. In New York City, for example, public school spending exceeds $30,000 per student annually. The difference is that public education is funded through property taxes, spread out over a lifetime. You pay those taxes whether you are 25 or 75, whether you have children in school or not. Yeshiva tuition, on the other hand, is crammed into the 15 critical years when you’re raising kids and building your financial life.

What if we changed that?

Imagine if, instead of paying $15,000 per child per year, you bought a 50-year tuition bond when your child entered nursery. That bond would pay the school the full tuition amount immediately, guaranteeing the yeshiva the funds it needs to function and plan ahead. Meanwhile, you — the parent — would pay off the bond gradually over 50 years, just like you pay your property taxes to fund public schools over your lifetime.

Let’s do some rough math. Suppose your child’s total tuition from age 5 to 20 is about $225,000 (after adjusting for modest inflation). Spread over 50 years, that would be roughly $4,500 per year. Suddenly, that crushing $15,000 bill looks a lot more manageable.

Of course, a system like this would need safeguards. Wealthy donors could back the bonds to ensure solvency, and insurance policies could be built in to cover parents who lose their jobs or pass away. But the core idea is sound: yeshiva tuition is not impossibly expensive — it’s impossibly concentrated.

By spreading tuition costs over a lifetime, just like public school is paid for, we could transform chinuch from a crushing 15-year crisis into a sustainable, long-term investment in our children.

Signed,

S.A.

The views expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.