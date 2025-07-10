Mazel Tov Klal Yisrael! Multitudes Across the World to Complete Amud HaYomi Masechta Eruvin – Journey Through Pesachim Begins 25 Tammuz

When HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, shlita, wrote a historic letter this past Rosh Chodesh Kislev encouraging Klal Yisrael to begin learning Masechta Eruvin with the Amud HaYomi Program, the idea of completing the long, difficult masechta seemed like a pipe dream for many.

Eruvin is considered one of the three most difficult masechtos, thus, many of those who started did not know if they would be able to persevere and complete the masechta. Now, some eight months later, thousands upon thousands of Amud HaYomi learners are gearing up to successfully complete the masechta! Not only that, but they haven’t completed it in a superficial way, in a “just trying to keep up” way. Rather, they have managed to acquire a deep havana, a deep understanding of the concepts and halachos contained in the masechta.

Indeed, HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of the Chevron Yeshiva, explained that the limud established by Rav Meir Shapiro for Klal Yisrael is extremely necessary because by nature, every person needs a mechayev and a framework that obligates him and enables him to learn with a plan, in an orderly fashion. Otherwise, one’s daily obligations get in the way and rob him of learning time. In Rav Meir Shapiro’s generation, people had more time for learning. They would spend hours every day in the shteibel and the Daf HaYomi was therefore an ideal limud. Today, people are much busier with the overwhelming obligations of everyday life and need a limud with more geshmak to engage them. Even bnei Torah need a certain geshmak to enable them to sustain their goals in bekiyus. The Amud HaYomi program, which gives a person more time to cultivate a real geshmak in learning, addresses all these needs. “That is why I encourage it,” Rav Cohen explained. That is the power of Amud HaYomi! To be a Dirshu Amud HaYomi Yid, you cannot suffice with a perfunctory, one hour shiur each day. You must learn, review and review some more. It is a constant fight, a battle and that is why it is so dear in the eyes of Hashem.

Indeed, since its inception with the start of Masechta Brachos in Cheshvan, 5784, the Amud HaYomi has conquered Klal Yisrael. From Brooklyn to Bnei Brak, from London to Lakewood, from Buenos Aires to Beitar, and from Monsey to Melbourne, Amud HaYomi shiurim and chaburos have opened everywhere!

As we wish mazel tov to lomdei Amud HaYomi on their completing Masechta Eruvin, and wish them hatzlacha as they embark on Masechta Pesachim, perhaps it is time for you to join them on their journey!

