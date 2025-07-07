Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WATCH: Netanyahu Surprises Trump With Nobel Peace Prize Nomination During White House Meeting

FILE - Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, is greeted by President Donald Trump as he arrives at the West Wing of the White House in Washington, April 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu surprised President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday by announcing he had nominated the U.S. leader for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The meeting marked Netanyahu’s third visit to the White House since the start of Trump’s second term. Netanyahu’s visit was his first since Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, military officials, and scientists last month—and the US’s own B-2 stealth bomber strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities with bunker buster bombs unavailable to Israel.

Meeting in front of reporters, Netanyahu praised Trump’s leadership and presented him with a copy of the letter sent to the Nobel committee recommending him for the Peace Prize.

“This, I didn’t know,” Trump said, visibly taken aback. “Coming from you in particular, this is very meaningful.”

