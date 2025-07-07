Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Freed Hostage Edan Alexander Recounted Hamas Captivity to Senior Saudi Officials at White House

US President Donald Trump, seated, posing for a photo with American-Israeli freed hostage Edan Alexander, at the White House in Washington, on July 3, 2025. (White House)

Freed U.S.-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander reportedly spoke with two of Saudi Arabia’s top officials during an unexpected encounter at the White House last week, Israeli media reported.

According to Channel 12 News, Alexander, 21, who was held by Hamas for 584 days before his release in May, recounted his harrowing experience to Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Saudi Ambassador to Washington Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud.

The meeting took place shortly after Alexander met with President Donald Trump, who was instrumental in brokering his release. The Saudi officials were at the White House the same day for high-level talks with Trump, reportedly focused on regional stability and efforts to de-escalate tensions with Iran.

Channel 12 noted that Alexander held the conversation with Prince Khalid in fluent Arabic, a language he learned during his time in captivity in Gaza.

Neither the White House nor the Saudi Embassy in Washington would comment on the reported exchange.

The rare and unplanned encounter comes as speculation mounts over potential normalization talks between Israel and several Arab states, including Saudi Arabia and Syria. Those discussions are expected to be a central focus of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington this week.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TEHILLIM: Man Critically Injured in Elevator Accident at Hatzlacha Grocery in Spring Valley

DEVELOPING: Multiple IDF Soldiers Injured in Gaza Explosion; Emergency Airlifts Underway

LAKEWOOD: Judge Orders Release Of BMG Yungerman R’ Binyomin Kubani

Tel Aviv Resident Arrested For Allegedly Spying For Iran

Iran War Accelerates Efforts To Move IDF Bases Away From Urban Areas

Israel Grapples With Agonizing Decisions Over Which Hostages to Prioritize as Ceasefire Deal Nears

WATCH IT: NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Slammed for Sharing “Sick” Chanukah Video

BD”E: Petirah Of R’ Yisrael Hersh Eidelman Z”L, Longtime Executive Director At MTJ

“LIKE BLAMING JEWS FOR HITLER”: Mamdani Slammed Over Resurfaced Tweets Blaming FBI For Infamous 9/11 Cleric Anwar Al-Awlaki

AGAIN: IDF Arrests Iranian Quds Force Cell In Syria

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network