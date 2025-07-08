Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NISSIM IN THE CATSKILLS: Glider Slams Into Golf Cart Carrying Bochurim at Wurtsboro Airport


A frightening incident unfolded Tuesday at Wurtsboro Airport in Sullivan County, where a group of bochurim went for a gliding experience.

As the bochurim were being transported from the terminal to the glider area in a golf cart, a glider coming in unexpectedly struck the cart. Sources tell YWN that the pilot did not see the golf cart until it was too late. The impact was significant, and had the collision occurred at a different angle, it could have ended in tragedy.

Bechasdei Hashem, all of the bochurim escaped with only minor injuries. Only one bochur required transport by Catskills Hatzolah to Ellenville Regional Hospital for further evaluation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



