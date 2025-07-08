Israeli Police Launch Criminal Investigation Into Despicable Chareidi Leftist Journalist Over Post Praising Deaths of IDF Soldiers

Israeli police have opened a criminal investigation into far-left journalist Yisrael Frey following a social media post in which he celebrated the deaths of five IDF soldiers and called on Israeli mothers to oppose the war in Gaza.

“The world is a better place this morning, without five young men who partook in one of the most brutal crimes against humanity,” Frey wrote on X early Monday. He went on to reference suffering in Gaza, writing: “Unfortunately, for the boy in Gaza now being operated on without anesthesia; the girl starving to death and the family huddling in a tent under bombardment — this is not enough.”

In a message to Israeli mothers, Frey added: “Do not be the next to receive your son in a coffin as a war criminal. Refuse.”

The post drew widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum. While right-wing lawmakers and activists denounced Frey’s comments as incitement and treasonous, even left-wing critics of the war distanced themselves from his remarks, with some accusing him of glorifying death and undermining legitimate anti-war advocacy.

By Monday afternoon, police had formally requested authorization from the State Attorney’s Office to open a criminal probe into Frey on suspicion of incitement. The request was approved, and a joint investigation is now underway by the police’s Investigations and Intelligence Division and an anti-incitement unit operating under the National Security Ministry.

In a joint statement, police and the ministry vowed to take a hard line. “We will continue to act in accordance with the policy of Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Police Commissioner Danny Levy, and take a firm and uncompromising approach against anyone who gives voice to incitement or support for the enemy,” the statement read.

