Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israeli Police Launch Criminal Investigation Into Despicable Chareidi Leftist Journalist Over Post Praising Deaths of IDF Soldiers


Israeli police have opened a criminal investigation into far-left journalist Yisrael Frey following a social media post in which he celebrated the deaths of five IDF soldiers and called on Israeli mothers to oppose the war in Gaza.

“The world is a better place this morning, without five young men who partook in one of the most brutal crimes against humanity,” Frey wrote on X early Monday. He went on to reference suffering in Gaza, writing: “Unfortunately, for the boy in Gaza now being operated on without anesthesia; the girl starving to death and the family huddling in a tent under bombardment — this is not enough.”

In a message to Israeli mothers, Frey added: “Do not be the next to receive your son in a coffin as a war criminal. Refuse.”

The post drew widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum. While right-wing lawmakers and activists denounced Frey’s comments as incitement and treasonous, even left-wing critics of the war distanced themselves from his remarks, with some accusing him of glorifying death and undermining legitimate anti-war advocacy.

By Monday afternoon, police had formally requested authorization from the State Attorney’s Office to open a criminal probe into Frey on suspicion of incitement. The request was approved, and a joint investigation is now underway by the police’s Investigations and Intelligence Division and an anti-incitement unit operating under the National Security Ministry.

In a joint statement, police and the ministry vowed to take a hard line. “We will continue to act in accordance with the policy of Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Police Commissioner Danny Levy, and take a firm and uncompromising approach against anyone who gives voice to incitement or support for the enemy,” the statement read.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BD”E: Petirah Of Rabbi Avrohom Korf Z”L, Pioneering Head Chabad Shliach In Florida

Within 2 Hours: IDF Eliminates 2 Hezbollah Terrorists, Including Radwan Force Commander

IDF Is Concerned By The Increased Audacity Of Hamas Terrorists

Even After The Fall Of Assad, Iran Is Not Giving Up On Its Foothold In Syria

HY’D: IDF Releases Names of Two More Soldiers, Benyamin Asulin and Noam Musgadian, Killed in Gaza Combat

TRAGEDY IN FLATBUSH: R’ Dov Broyde Z”L Niftar After Being Struck By Vehicle On Way Home From Maariv {LEVAYA INFO}

TRAGEDY: 5 Soldiers from Netzach Yehuda Battalion Killed in Gaza – 2 More Seriously Wounded

KEEP YOUR SHOES ON: TSA Dropping Requirement To Remove Shoes At Airport Security Checks

“Death to America” Gets a Rebrand in Tucker Qatarlson’s Fawning Interview With Iranian President Pezeshkian

TEHILLIM: Man Critically Injured in Elevator Accident at Hatzlacha Grocery in Spring Valley

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network