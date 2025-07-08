Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WATCH IT: Mamdani Intern Caught on Video Berating Muslim NYPD Officer: “Pigs Who Call Themselves Muslim”


A resurfaced video has sparked more controversy for Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani after it showed one of his former interns berating a Muslim police officer during a pro-Palestinian protest earlier this year.

The video, originally posted on February 28, shows Hadeeqa Arzoo Malik — a student at City College and former intern in Mamdani’s Assembly district office — confronting a line of NYPD officers at what appears to be a protest on the CUNY campus.

“Let’s read the badges of the pigs,” Malik is seen shouting before rattling off a list of traditionally Muslim names. “To the Rahmans and the Muhammads, to the Alis and the Abdullahs… to the Rafids!” she exclaims, appearing to target one visibly uncomfortable officer. “To the pigs who can call themselves by the name of Islam — put some respect on their names!” she continues.

The officer is later relieved by another cop as the crowd looks on.

Malik served as president of the City College chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and previously interned in Mamdani’s office during the summer of 2024, where she worked in communications, outreach, policy, and constituent services, according to her LinkedIn profile. Mamdani himself co-founded the SJP chapter at his alma mater, Bowdoin College.

The footage was reposted to X by a student-run Columbia University account titled “Documenting Jew Hatred on Campus at Columbia U,” which alleged that Malik has a profile on the anti-hate watchdog Canary Mission. “New Yorkers take note,” the post warned. “You’ll be getting a lot more very empowered Maliks if Mamdani wins the election.”

