MAILBAG: How the Arrest Of R’ Binyomin Kubani Sets An Extremely Dangerous Precedent

The recent arrest of R’ Binyomin Kubani — a father of seven, accused without evidence while simply trying to hire help at a car wash — has deeply shaken the Lakewood community. While his release is a relief, the incident raises troubling questions with implications far beyond one man’s story.

What’s most concerning isn’t just the false accusation, but how quickly and unquestioningly the system responded. A 15-year-old made a claim with no evidence, and within minutes, a visibly Orthodox man was in handcuffs. No real investigation. No due process. Just a quick arrest — one that seemed all too easy.

Now, those watching — including some in immigrant communities — are taking note. I’ve heard it directly: “Say a Jew tried to take you — they’ll arrest him right away.” “That’s how you get a U visa.”

The risk is real. U visas are granted to individuals who claim to be victims of serious crimes — and an arrest, not a conviction, is often enough to get the process started. It creates a dangerous incentive: just say the right thing to the right person, and the system will do the rest.

This is not paranoia. It’s a conversation already happening on the ground — people sharing what to say, who to accuse, and how to benefit. And in today’s climate, with heightened sensitivity and fear of backlash, a visibly Orthodox man makes an easy target.This is not just about one man. It’s about safeguarding the integrity of our justice system and ensuring that no group — especially a religious minority — becomes vulnerable to exploitation.

We owe it to our community, and to the truth, to speak up before these troubling whispers become a dangerous norm.

Sincerely,

Worried Sick

Lakewood, NJ

