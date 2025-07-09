Socialist Zohran Mamdani Leads NYC Mayoral Race as Incumbent Eric Adams Plunges to Fourth in New Poll

A new poll released by political consulting firm Slingshot Strategies paints a grim picture for Mayor Eric Adams’ reelection prospects, with support for the incumbent barely cracking into double digits as voters look elsewhere in a crowded general election field.

According to the survey, Democratic nominee Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani holds a commanding lead with 35% of the vote, followed by former Governor Andrew Cuomo at 25%. Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa trails in third with 14%, while Adams sits in a distant fourth place with just 11%.

“Mamdani’s lead is far from a majority, but it’s clear the momentum is his,” said Evan Roth Smith, founding partner at Slingshot. “The problem is the ballot is already set. And the most viable Mamdani alternative in this poll — Andrew Cuomo — just lost to him in the Democratic primary by nearly 125,000 votes.”

Despite recent attempts by both Cuomo and Adams to position themselves as the strongest challenge to Mamdani, Smith noted that their efforts may be too little, too late. “Eric Adams appears to have lost credibility across the board. Even though he has some name recognition, polling barely in the double digits makes a comeback nearly impossible.”

Sliwa, for his part, has focused on courting moderate and disillusioned voters, telling the New York Post that attempts by Adams and Cuomo to undercut Mamdani are alienating rather than persuading the Assemblyman’s supporters. He said he hopes to tap into the “anger and hope” fueling Mamdani’s rise.

The poll reveals deep skepticism toward Mamdani among older white homeowners in the outer boroughs — a group that traditionally leans moderate — but also shows that neither Adams nor Cuomo has consolidated support among them.

“You’ve got a sizable bloc of outer-borough, mostly white homeowners who don’t support Mamdani,” Smith explained. “But rallying them behind either Cuomo or Adams is still a tall order, especially since both are staying in the race and dividing that vote.”

While Mamdani’s support remains strong overall, the poll highlights key demographic weaknesses. Voters between the ages of 45 and 64, men, and non-college-educated New Yorkers were the least likely to support the 33-year-old Queens progressive.

Adams, meanwhile, has seen his base erode. Only 16% of Black voters — once a reliable source of support — say they would back him in a general election. Surprisingly, Adams’ strongest support now comes from Republicans, with 26% of GOP respondents expressing a preference for the Democrat.

“There’s simply not enough Republican support to carry a sitting Democratic mayor to victory in a city like New York,” said Smith. “When you’re polling at 11% and the ballot is locked in, it’s hard to see a path forward.”

Adams’ campaign brushed off the poll. Spokesperson Todd Shapiro dismissed the results as unreliable, citing Cuomo’s strong early polling ahead of the primary — a race he ultimately lost by a wide margin.

“The latest Slingshot poll is just another example of how out-of-touch and unreliable political polling has become,” Shapiro said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)