Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NEIS IN MONSEY: Child Struck by Truck on Dykstras Way East Miraculously Suffers Only Minor Injuries


A terrifying incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon in Monsey, as a young child riding his bike was struck by a truck — leaving his bike partially crushed beneath the vehicle.

Hatzoloh EMS and Ramapo Police swiftly responded to the scene, where onlookers feared the worst. The mangled remains of the boy’s bicycle were pinned under the truck, painting a chilling picture of what could have been a tragedy.

But in what witnesses are calling an open neis, the child miraculously escaped with only minor injuries. He was transported by Hatzoloh EMS to Nyack Hospital for evaluation and is expected to make a full recovery.

The shocking incident left neighbors visibly shaken, many attributing the boy’s survival to clear Divine protection. The Ramapo Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE MONSEY SCOOP

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE MONSEY SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF MONSEY NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Senior Chareidi Official: “We Failed; There Will Be No Draft Law In The Current Session”

Netanyahu Posts Video Message After 2nd Meeting With Trump

NISSIM IN THE CATSKILLS: Glider Slams Into Golf Cart Carrying Bochurim at Wurtsboro Airport

Israeli Police Launch Criminal Investigation Into Despicable Chareidi Leftist Journalist Over Post Praising Deaths of IDF Soldiers

WATCH IT: Mamdani Intern Caught on Video Berating Muslim NYPD Officer: “Pigs Who Call Themselves Muslim”

MAILBAG: How the Arrest Of R’ Binyomin Kubani Sets An Extremely Dangerous Precedent

BDE: Petira of Beloved Kiryas Joel & Catskills Hatzolah Member Reb Aron Dovid Rubinstein Z”L

U.S. Prepared to Greenlight New Israeli Strikes on Iran if Nuclear Activity Resumes

NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Prayed with Imam Who Praised Hamas, Asked Allah to “Annihilate” Israel

BD”E: Petirah Of Rabbi Avrohom Korf Z”L, Pioneering Head Chabad Shliach In Florida

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network