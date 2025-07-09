NEIS IN MONSEY: Child Struck by Truck on Dykstras Way East Miraculously Suffers Only Minor Injuries

A terrifying incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon in Monsey, as a young child riding his bike was struck by a truck — leaving his bike partially crushed beneath the vehicle.

Hatzoloh EMS and Ramapo Police swiftly responded to the scene, where onlookers feared the worst. The mangled remains of the boy’s bicycle were pinned under the truck, painting a chilling picture of what could have been a tragedy.

But in what witnesses are calling an open neis, the child miraculously escaped with only minor injuries. He was transported by Hatzoloh EMS to Nyack Hospital for evaluation and is expected to make a full recovery.

The shocking incident left neighbors visibly shaken, many attributing the boy’s survival to clear Divine protection. The Ramapo Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

