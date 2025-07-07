Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

TEHILLIM: Man Critically Injured in Elevator Accident at Hatzlacha Grocery in Spring Valley


A serious elevator accident in Spring Valley left one individual in critical condition Monday afternoon. Emergency personnel from Rockland Hatzolah responded swiftly to the scene and transported the patient to Good Samaritan Hospital.

Details surrounding the incident remain limited at this time, including the circumstances that led to the accident.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident. Updates will follow as more information is confirmed.

Please daven for Yitzchok Tzvi ben Raizel Miriam, the victim of this terrible mishap.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



