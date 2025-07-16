Elon Musk’s “America Party” Could Wreck Republican Chances In The 2026 Midterms, Poll Reveals

Elon Musk’s newly minted “America Party” is already sending tremors through Republican circles — and it hasn’t even fielded a single candidate.

According to a new Echelon Insights poll released Monday, the billionaire’s third-party venture could play spoiler for the GOP, potentially swinging key races to Democrats in what was expected to be a competitive election year.

The America Party was officially launched on July 6, just two days after Musk posted a Twitter poll asking his 200 million followers if they wanted him to start a new political party. Over 65% responded yes — a result many say was unsurprising given Musk owns the platform.

“By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party — and you shall have it!” Musk declared. “When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

The move marks the peak of Musk’s escalating feud with President Donald Trump, whose support for the controversial “One Big, Beautiful Bill” pushed the two apart. What began as a high-profile alliance over cryptocurrency and deregulation has devolved into a bitter clash of egos — and platforms — with each using their respective media empires to trade barbs and threats.

While many observers initially dismissed Musk’s declaration as political theater, the Echelon poll suggests the impact may be very real. The survey showed Republicans and Democrats virtually tied on the generic congressional ballot, with 48% leaning Republican and 47% Democrat.

But when the America Party was added as a third option, the landscape shifted: 45% said they would support a Democratic candidate, 41% favored the Republican, and 5% said they’d vote for the America Party. Ten percent remained undecided.

That 5% is enough to cost Republicans the majority, especially in battleground districts where even a one- or two-point swing can be decisive.

Even more striking: more than half of voters polled said they’d heard little or nothing about the America Party, suggesting its current support is only a fraction of what it could become if Musk unleashes the full power of his media and financial empire.

The numbers underscore what GOP operatives have been privately fearing — that Musk’s personal grudge against Trump may translate into a national headache for Republicans. What started as a threat to fund primary challengers has now ballooned into a full-fledged movement with national ambitions and a charismatic billionaire at its helm.

The White House has remained quiet, but Trump allies have lashed out publicly. “This is nothing more than a vanity project,” one Trump campaign advisor said. “Elon thinks he’s Ross Perot with a rocket ship.”

Yet Democrats aren’t celebrating just yet. Some worry that if Musk’s party gains steam, it could siphon disaffected independents and moderates from both parties. Still, for now, it’s the GOP that appears to have more to lose.

