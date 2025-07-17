Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨 EDITORIAL WARNING: Serious Concerns for This Weekend in the Catskills – PARENTS MUST READ


The following article is being written intentionally vague — and for very good reasons. However, let there be no mistake: this is a serious and urgent warning. Nothing here is exaggerated.

Over the past several weeks, a disturbing situation has been unfolding in a specific upstate New York location involving hundreds of boys from a certain out-of-town Yeshiva. On weekends, this gathering has led to increasingly problematic — and now dangerous — behavior.

What began as unacceptable conduct has deteriorated into acts of illegal behavior and even violence, both among the boys themselves and others. This is no longer a case of “rowdy teens.” This has become a real law enforcement issue.

Police have thus far attempted to handle the matter with a light touch. Unfortunately, reliable intelligence now indicates that this situation is on the verge of escalation — possibly within the next few days.

YWN is urging all parents (you know who you are) to take immediate action and ensure your sons are not anywhere near this location this weekend.

YWN is in direct contact with senior members of law enforcement, and we can confirm: there will be a large and highly visible response by multiple agencies. If your son is there and is involved in any way, he will be arrested.

There will be no second chances. No “warnings.” No “rachmanus.” If they’re there — they’re going in the car. That simple. And that real. Expect time in a New York State Police barracks, followed by a Sullivan County jail cell.

Please, take this warning with the gravity it deserves. We are hoping for a peaceful and safe weekend in the Catskills — but that outcome is now in your hands.

— The YWN Editors



