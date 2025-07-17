“Julani Is A Murderer:” Druze MK Entered Syria With IDF Soldiers

Druze MK Hamad Amar of Yisrael Beytenu crossed the border into Syria on Wednesday and spoke about what he saw in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet on Thursday.

“I returned tonight from Syria after we took young people out of there. I entered with the IDF at the request of IDF officers to prevent danger to the young Druze and to help bring them back.”

“Am Yisrael needs to understand what is happening in Syria,” Amar said. “Monsters murdered and raped little girls. They are raging there under the auspices of Julani, who himself murdered people with his own hands.”

“What is happening there is a religious war. Whoever is Druze is murdered. The world is raising a monster. Trump says: ‘Julani is nice, handsome!’ This handsome man murdered and raped women. He is behind these events. These are his soldiers and this is his belief. We are all in danger if this monster continues to operate in Syria.”

When Amar was asked about the fact that Julani condemned the atrocities in Sweida, Amar replied that Julani also condemned the murder of the Alawites in Syria. “He is behind these actions,” Amar said. “These are the actions of his people. These are his tanks, the soldiers are his soldiers, and the armed, extremist groups—it’s all his. This is his belief. He imbibed extremism from the age of zero. We are in danger within Israel if this monster continues to grow there in Syria.”

When Amar was asked if Israel needs to protect the Druze residents of Syria, he replied: “My brother’s brother is my brother, just as for me every Jew is a brother, and I am willing to fight for every Jew everywhere. We, as Druze and Jews have a covenant. Yes, you know, they often say a blood covenant. But it’s beyond that: as human beings, we need to intervene.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)