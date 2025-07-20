Chaverim of Rockland Locates 55 Bochurim from Viznitzer Yeshiva After Harriman State Park Search {VIDEOS & PHOTOS}

A potentially dangerous situation ended Bechasdei Hashem without incident on Sunday afternoon after 55 bochurim and two staff members from Viznitzer Yeshiva of Boro Park were located safely following a search in Harriman State Park.

The group, which had spent Shabbos in Nyack, was returning to Brooklyn when they made a stop in the park on Sunday afternoon. During a hike, they lost their way after veering off-trail, prompting a large-scale search and rescue operation.

Chaverim of Rockland immediately mobilized volunteers to the area and worked alongside Rockland Hatzoloh and NYS Forest Rangers. After a coordinated and efficient response, Chaverim members successfully made contact with the group and ensured everyone’s safe exit from the wooded area.

All 55 bochurim and the two staff members were accounted for and are in good condition. One bochur was evaluated on scene by Rockland Hatzoloh but did not require hospital transport.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)