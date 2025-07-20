PHOTOS: HaRav Moshe Sternbuch Opens New Branch of Kollel Teshuvos V’Hanhagos in Ramat Beit Shemesh

A new chapter in the expansion of the prestigious Kollel Teshuvos V’Hanhagos network has begun with the opening of a new branch in Ramat Beit Shemesh. The kollel network, founded and led by Harav Moshe Sternbuch, shlit”a, continues to extend its reach throughout Eretz Yisrael, supporting talmidei chachamim in their avodas hakodesh.

The decision to establish this new kollel stemmed from the personal request of the Posek Hador himself, who was deeply moved by the plight of the growing kehillah in the neighborhood. Despite the rapid development of the area, local residents—primarily bnei Torah—were left without a proper makom Torah. The only existing kollel in the neighborhood had been on the verge of closing.

This neighborhood in Ramat Beit Shemesh is currently undergoing dramatic growth, with over 7,000 apartments already occupied. Once completed, the neighborhood is projected to house over 100,000 residents in more than 11,000 homes—making it one of the largest frum communities in the country. The demographic is notably diverse, encompassing Chassidim, Litvaks, Sephardim, and yeshivish families from the Yishuv HaYashan, many of whom have found Beit Shemesh to be a suitable makom Torah.

