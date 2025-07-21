Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Hannity Warns of “Mass Exodus” from NYC if Mamdani Wins Mayoral Race, Citing Business Flight to Florida


Fox News host Sean Hannity is predicting a dramatic economic fallout if Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani wins New York City’s mayoral race in November—warning of a “mass exodus” of residents and businesses to states like Florida.

Appearing on Fox & Friends, Hannity claimed Mamdani’s policies would trigger an accelerated flight from New York, especially among wealthy individuals and corporations. “All these companies, they don’t just have offices in South Florida—they’ve got half their companies down here now,” said Hannity, who relocated to Florida himself earlier this year. “If Mamdani wins, many more will follow.”

Citing burdensome regulations and high taxes, Hannity suggested that New York risks losing its economic backbone, and invited fellow Fox personalities to consider broadcasting from the “free state of Florida.”

Despite Mamdani’s rise in the polls, Hannity noted Republican Curtis Sliwa may have an opening, given the presence of multiple left-leaning candidates including Andrew Cuomo, Eric Adams, and Jim Walden.

