CHASDEI HASHEM: 12 Camp SCHI Counselors Hospitalized After Major Crash in Pennsylvania; No Serious Injuries Reported

A serious crash just outside Camp SCHI in Hawley, Pennsylvania, sent a dozen counselors and staff members to the hospital Sunday night — including two who were airlifted by medevac — but, b’chasdei Hashem, no life-threatening injuries were reported.

The accident occurred around 9:45 PM when a passenger van transporting Camp SCHI staff from a quick trip to a nearby Walmart struck a tree . The van driver had swerved to avoid a deer that darted across the road, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene and transported 12 individuals to various local and regional hospitals. Two staff members were flown by medevac to Scranton Medical Center out of caution for more serious injuries. As of Monday morning, eight of the patients had already been released, while four others remain hospitalized in stable condition, with injuries including broken bones.

Catskills Hatzolah, although outside the camp’s region, was contacted during the emergency and provided critical remote support, helping guide Camp SCHI staff through the tense and frightening moments that followed the accident.

Camp SCHI is the summer program of the School for Children with Hidden Intelligence (SCHI), a Lakewood-based institution serving children with a wide range of disabilities, including autism and Down syndrome. The camp builds on the therapeutic and educational work done at SCHI during the school year, helping students gain independence and continue their development in a supportive environment. It also offers families of children with disabilities a much-needed respite.

(YWN Wold Headquarters – NYC)