NYPD Triumphs Over Hatzalah in Highly Anticipated Baseball Game [LARGE GALLERY]

The highly anticipated annual NYPD vs. Hatzalah baseball game took place on Tuesday night at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, drawing an enthusiastic crowd. The event, known for its camaraderie and community spirit, was once again a resounding success.

This year, the NYPD emerged victorious with a 2-0 win over Hatzalah in a full 9-inning game. Led by Coach Chief Richie Taylor and Team Captain Nick Skomina, the NYPD team displayed impressive skill, coordination, and sportsmanship throughout the night.

The game opened with a stirring rendition of the National Anthem sung by Nechemia Katz, followed by ceremonial first pitches thrown by Senior Advisor to the Mayor Menashe Shapiro, representing Mayor Eric Adams, and Councilwoman Inna Vernikov. Both pitches were expertly caught by Chief Frank Giordano.

Adding to the night’s excitement was a dramatic flyover by an NYPD Aviation Unit helicopter, followed by a crowd-thrilling flyover by Hatzalah Air’s helicopter — a historic first that was met with roaring applause.

Lawrence Dayan served as sportscaster, keeping the crowd engaged throughout the exciting matchup.

Flatbush Hatzalah has made it a tradition to play summer baseball games against various NYC agencies, including the NYPD and FDNY, in an effort to build bridges and foster strong relationships across city services. These games offer a unique opportunity for first responders to strengthen bonds in a relaxed setting, away from their uniforms, while reinforcing the crucial partnerships that keep New Yorkers safe every day.

While competitive in nature, the game was marked by mutual respect and good sportsmanship — a true testament to the deep friendship between the NYPD and Hatzalah.

Congratulations to the NYPD on their win (YWN condolences to Captain 54 Moshe on your loss), and kudos to both teams for an incredible evening of unity and fun.

