Hikers in Nazi Uniforms Stopped by Swiss Police in Shocking Bernese Alps Incident

A group of roughly 25 men—including participants from the United States—stunned onlookers in the Swiss Alps last weekend by openly marching in Nazi military uniforms, complete with swastika armbands and Wehrmacht insignia.

The group was intercepted by police after sparking public alarm Friday in the Bernese Alps, Swiss public broadcaster SRF reported. Footage circulating online shows the men brazenly parading through a popular hiking route, dressed in replicas of uniforms worn by Adolf Hitler’s army during World War II.

According to police spokeswoman Deborah Zaugg, the group included individuals from multiple European countries and the U.S., though authorities declined to specify how many Americans were involved. Officers confronted the men the following day, ordering them to remove any clothing displaying Nazi symbols to “prevent any sudden confrontations with third parties,” Zaugg said. Police took down their personal details but did not disclose any names or nationalities.

Despite the disturbing imagery, no arrests were made—highlighting a legal gap in Swiss law. Unlike neighboring Germany, Austria, France, and Italy, Switzerland does not currently ban the public display of Nazi symbols. That loophole has turned the country into a quiet haven for far-right gatherings, critics say.

Last year, both chambers of Switzerland’s federal legislature voted in favor of banning Nazi iconography, but legislation has yet to be enacted.

