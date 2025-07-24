Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Hikers in Nazi Uniforms Stopped by Swiss Police in Shocking Bernese Alps Incident


A group of roughly 25 men—including participants from the United States—stunned onlookers in the Swiss Alps last weekend by openly marching in Nazi military uniforms, complete with swastika armbands and Wehrmacht insignia.

The group was intercepted by police after sparking public alarm Friday in the Bernese Alps, Swiss public broadcaster SRF reported. Footage circulating online shows the men brazenly parading through a popular hiking route, dressed in replicas of uniforms worn by Adolf Hitler’s army during World War II.

According to police spokeswoman Deborah Zaugg, the group included individuals from multiple European countries and the U.S., though authorities declined to specify how many Americans were involved. Officers confronted the men the following day, ordering them to remove any clothing displaying Nazi symbols to “prevent any sudden confrontations with third parties,” Zaugg said. Police took down their personal details but did not disclose any names or nationalities.

Despite the disturbing imagery, no arrests were made—highlighting a legal gap in Swiss law. Unlike neighboring Germany, Austria, France, and Italy, Switzerland does not currently ban the public display of Nazi symbols. That loophole has turned the country into a quiet haven for far-right gatherings, critics say.

Last year, both chambers of Switzerland’s federal legislature voted in favor of banning Nazi iconography, but legislation has yet to be enacted.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

FRANCE SIDES WITH HAMAS: Macron Announces That The French Will Recognize Palestine As A Country

Israeli Negotiators Leave Qatar to Consult on Hamas Ceasefire Response

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 8 IDF Soldiers Injured In Ramming Attack Near Kfar Yona

UMAN: Ukrainian Government Grants National Heritage Status to Kever Rebbe Nachman of Breslov

KICK HIM OUT: Infamous Terror-Sympathizing, Anti-Israel Columbia Activist Refuses to Condemn Hamas in Interview [VIDEO]

JEWISH CHUTZPAH: Incredible Report Details How Israel Took Out Iran’s Top Commanders During Operation Rising Lion

Report: Iran Transferred $100 Million To Hamas Via Turkey

Huge Protests Erupt In Yerushalayim Following Arrests As Bnei Torah Cry Out: “Better To Die Than Enlist!” [VIDEOS]

Hatzalah Metrowest Hosts Summer BBQ Celebrating Major Milestones and Team Achievements

Report: Yahye Sinwar’s Widow Used Fake Passport to Flee Gaza, Remarries in Turkey

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network