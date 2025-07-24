WHIPLASH: Trump’s Love/Hate Relationship with Elon Musk Continues, Now Says He Wants Him to “Thrive”

President Donald Trump on Thursday declared his full support for Elon Musk and his companies—just weeks after threatening to strip them of billions in government subsidies and contracts.

Posting to his Truth Social platform, Trump said that Musk’s federal support is safe, despite recent warnings that he might pull the plug on what he described as “the largest subsidies any human being has ever received.”

“Everyone is stating that I will destroy Elon’s companies by taking away some, if not all, of the large scale subsidies he receives from the U.S. Government. This is not so!” Trump wrote. “I want Elon, and all businesses within our Country, to THRIVE, in fact, THRIVE like never before!”

The president’s shift marks a dramatic reversal from his posture just one month ago, when he repeatedly floated the idea of slashing funding for Musk’s ventures—including SpaceX and Tesla—as a quick fix for federal spending.

On June 5, Trump posted, “The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”

And on July 1, the rhetoric escalated. “Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history… Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this?” he wrote, referring to the Department of Government Expenditures (DOGE), his proposed federal watchdog agency.

Trump warned that cutting Musk off would mean “no more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production,” but added, “our Country would save a FORTUNE.”

Behind the scenes, the threats weren’t just posturing. According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump aides seriously examined the possibility of axing key government contracts awarded to SpaceX. But after internal reviews, officials concluded the contracts were too critical to national security and defense to eliminate.

The sudden pivot raises questions about what changed—whether pressure from business leaders, internal advisers, or Musk himself prompted Trump to publicly walk back his stance. While the president’s new tone suggests a ceasefire in his war of words with Musk, it’s unclear how long the détente will last.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)