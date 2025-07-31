Newly declassified intelligence documents allege that Hillary Clinton personally approved a covert plan to smear then-candidate Donald Trump with fabricated claims of Russian collusion — all to divert attention from her own spiraling email scandal.

The files, declassified Thursday by Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel at the request of Senator Chuck Grassley, stem from Special Counsel John Durham’s multi-year probe into misconduct during the 2016 election. According to the documents, Clinton greenlit a scheme proposed by her foreign policy advisor, Julianne Smith — who became President Biden’s ambassador to NATO — to “magnify the scandal” of Russian election interference and falsely tie it to Trump.

“Clinton approved a plan proposed by one of her foreign policy advisors… to smear Donald Trump by magnifying the scandal tied to the intrusion by the Russian special services,” one of the intelligence memos reads.

The plan reportedly involved coordination between senior Democratic National Committee operatives and George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, where then-vice president Leonard Bernardo allegedly helped orchestrate the rollout. Emails from the period lay out a multi-stage operation to seed disinformation into the public sphere using FBI-affiliated cybersecurity firms like Crowdstrike and ThreatConnect, with the explicit goal of turning “the Russian play into a U.S. domestic issue.”

One email from July 2016 is especially damning: “HRC approved Julia’s idea about Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections. That should distract people from her own missing email, especially if the affair goes to the Olympic level.”

The files paint a stunning picture of political weaponization at the highest levels of government. According to Durham, then-President Obama may have attempted to suppress the FBI’s probe into Clinton’s use of a private email server, which had exposed highly classified materials to foreign actors.

Even more explosively, the intelligence links Obama-era intelligence agencies — including the FBI and CIA — to early efforts to manufacture the Trump-Russia narrative through opposition research, particularly the now-debunked Steele Dossier. That dossier, compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele and funded by the Clinton campaign, served as a foundational document for the FBI’s probe into Trump, despite serious credibility concerns raised internally.

Durham’s report concludes that Clinton staffers, with help from intelligence “special services,” sought to tie Trump to Russian organized crime, ultimately launching one of the most controversial investigations in modern American political history.

“These intelligence reports and related records, whether true or false, were buried for years. History will show that the Obama and Biden administration’s law enforcement and intelligence agencies were weaponized against President Trump,” said Senator Grassley.

“This political weaponization has caused critical damage to our institutions and is one of the biggest political scandals and cover-ups in American history,” he added. “The new Trump administration has a tremendous responsibility to the American people to fix the damage done.”

Julianne Smith, named repeatedly in the documents, has yet to respond publicly. The Open Society Foundations denied that the documents accurately reflect their operations, though Durham maintains the intelligence is “likely authentic,” with no signs of foreign fabrication.

