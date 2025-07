This Thursday evening, July 31 (6 B’Av) at 8:30 PM, the Monsey community is invited to Beis Yosef Meir (19 Olympia Lane, Monsey – lower Beis Medrash) for an inspiring event featuring Reb Moshe Meir Engelson shlita.

Reb Moshe Meir, who survived the Holocaust as a hidden child, will share his extraordinary story of survival, Hashgachas Hashem, and the incredible chain of events that connect decades of history into one powerful narrative.

Men and women welcome. No charge.