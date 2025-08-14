Amud HaYomi Siyumim on Masechta Eruvin Held at Homes of Senior Gedolei Yisrael

By Chaim Gold

One had to be there to see the simcha, to feel the contagious joy exuding from the senior Gedolei Yisrael to truly appreciate the Torah revolution transpiring since the inception of the popular Amud HaYomi program.

The Gedolim, who were the first to recognize the transformative impact that such an ambitious project would have on Klal Yisrael, urged Dirshu to forge ahead, and now the fruits of their far-reaching vision was being celebrated.

Over the past several weeks, siyumim on Masechta Eruvin were held at the homes of leading Gedolim and in Amud HaYomi gatherings the world over to celebrate the milestone event of the completion of the difficult, foundational masechta of Eruvin.

Siyumim were held at the homes of HaGaon HaRav Moshe Sternbuch, shlita, Raavad of the Eidah Hachareidis, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, HaGaon HaRav Avraham Salim, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Rosh Yeshivas Me’or HaTorah, and HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron.

Regional siyumim were also held in locales across the world to celebrate the accomplishment. From Lakewood and Brooklyn to Montreal and Toronto and even far off South Africa, siyumim were held.

The fact that leading elder Gedolei Yisrael agreed to open their humble homes to host the siyumim is indicative of the tremendous importance that they attach to the Amud HaYomi shiur and what it does for Klal Yisrael.

Rav Meir Shapiro’s Vision

The siyum at the home of Rav Dovid Cohen encapsulated the hashkafa of the Gedolei Yisrael regarding the Amud HaYomi and its importance as a pivotal limud for Klal Yisrael.

Rav Cohen recalled how some two years ago, when the foundational meetings were held to establish the Amud HaYomi, “I shared an important thought. Rav Meir Shapiro had tremendous zechuyos when he established the Daf HaYomi. Many people have, baruch Hashem, completed the entire Shas through learning with the Daf HaYomi and that is wonderful. Nevertheless, the fact is that for those who learn the daf in a half hour or 45 minutes, it is nearly impossible to learn it properly. When Rav Meir Shapiro established the Daf HaYomi in Poland, Yidden after a day of work or before the work day started, spent not a half hour learning, but hours learning the daf. They were able to review and truly achieve a havana in the sugyos they were learning.”

“If someone can learn the daf and know it in accordance with that august vision of Rav Meir Shapiro, that is wonderful! Tavo alav bracha! The question is, what happens if a person learns the daf without really understanding it? It is better to learn less but to really understand. Thus, if the Amud HaYomi will ensure that a person can learn less but understand, then this accomplishes the ultimate purpose of the Daf HaYomi!

“A Building That Is Complete Has A Tremendous Advantage!”

The siyumim in Bnei Brak at the homes of both Rav Dov Landau and Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch were deeply inspirational. Rav Landau, who is always sparing with words, thanked Dirshu and Rav Dovid Hofstedter who was present at the siyum, for facilitating such an increase in limud haTorah and kevod shomayim in Klal Yisrael.

In his brief remarks at the siyum held at his home, Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch spoke about the importance of completing entire masechtos. “Why,” he asked, “when we finish a mesechta like Eruvin that contains 105 dafim, do we make a siyum whereas when we complete 176 dafim of Masechta Bava Basra, we do not make a siyum? He answered that Eruvin is an entire masechta. There is a shleimus in its completion. A building that is complete has a tremendous advantage.

“It is for that reason,” Rav Hirsch ended off, “that I feel that Klal Yisrael has to give a sincere, groise shkoiach to Rav Dovid and Dirshu for doing so much for Klal Yisrael. Dirshu has increased kavod haTorah and yedias haTorah in an exponential way.”

Rav Dovid Hofstedter briefly addressed each of the siyumim at the home of the Gedolim. At the beautiful siyum held at the home of Avraham Rav Salim, he said, “The Amud HaYomi not only prevent one from transgressing the negative of bittul Torah but it is much more than that! It also elevates us and elevates our goals to finish Shas on a higher level. It enables us to learn it with greater clarity and amkus and review it more and retain it.”

Amud HaYomi in All Corners of the World

Speaking of positive and uplifting, the sheer impact that the Amud HaYomi has had on communities all over the world, even those far from the crowded frum population centers, is truly remarkable.

One such example was the siyum on Masechta Eruvin in Johannesburg, South Africa. Although Dirshu has been popular in South Africa for many years, the primary program learned there was the Daf HaYomi B’Halacha. More complex Gemara programs with regular tests were not as prevalent.

It was simply amazing to see so many members of the community who in the past would not have dreamed of making a siyum, especially a siyum on Masechta Eruvin, doing just that! Rabbi Taback spoke with great emotion about the strides the community has made through Dirshu’s programs.

Five Montreal Amud HaYomi Shiurim Come Together

Another unique siyum on Eruvin was the one made in the Cot St. Luc neighborhood of Montreal. In Cot St. Luc, one large siyum was held unifying five different Amud Hayomi shiurim in the area. Most of the kehillos in that neighborhood are Sephardic kehillos and it was clear from the testimonials of the many mesaymim that the Amud HaYomi for them was not just another learning seder, but a transformative experience that deeply connected their neshamos with limud haTorah, learning as they mastered a masechta. Indeed, for many, it was the first time they made a siyum!

Toronto Celebrates

In Toronto too, a beautiful siyum was held to celebrate the milestone. That siyum was attended and addressed by HaGaon HaRav Moshe Mordechai Lowy, shlita, Rav of the Agudas Yisrael of Toronto and by Rav Dovid Hofstedter, Nasi of Dirshu.

Rav Hofstedter gave a moving drasha during which time, he looked at the diverse nature of the crowd who all hailed from different walks of life and varied age groups and pointed out that all of the Amud HaYomi learners despite their diversity are united by the one thing that unites Am Yisrael, the Torah! “It is so appropriate,” he exclaimed, “that this siyum is being made on Masechta Eruvin, because as the Maharsha says, the concept of eruvin is to unite people into one domain. Eruvin symbolizes shalom and achdus.”

Rav Lowy spoke about the remarkable impact that the Amud HaYomi learning has on each Yid as an individual and simultaneously on the entire collective tzibbur. That is in essence “the power of Dirshu! It changes individuals and has also changed the lives of our collective tzibbur enriching the tzibbur in an almost unprecedented way!”

Now is the Time to Join

Perhaps the remarks voiced at the home of Rav Dovid Cohen by HaRav Aryeh Zilberstein, one of the most popular Amud HaYomi maggidei shiur who is heard by thousands daily on various platforms said, “The message of Dirshu is to upgrade your limud haTorah in any way possible. That is the raison d’etre of Dirshu. Even if you have not joined yet, now is the time to join the Amud HaYomi. You will see that if you do, your life will never be the same!”