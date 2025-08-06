CHICAGO: Dozens of Lubavitch Mesivta Students Wow Leading Rabbonim [PHOTOS]

The questions came fast and furious from all areas of the tractate of Kesubos, and the answers came just as quickly and from all over the dais.

In the presence of leading Chicago rabbis as well as their teachers and peers and dozens of parents and supporters watching on Zoom, two dozen Lubavitch Mesivta students fielded the rabbis’ questions with ease, demonstrating their mastery of the tractate, which they learned this year. The event took place on Tuesday, Aug. 6 / Av 11.

The questions were posed by (in order of appearance) Rabbi Yona Reiss, Av Bais Din of the Chicago Rabbinical Council; Rabbi Dovid Zucker, Rosh Kollel of the Chicago Community Kollel; Rabbi Moshe Revah, Rosh Hayeshiva of Beis Medrash LaTorah; and Rabbi Baruch Hertz, Rav of the Chicago Chabad Community, Rabbi Moshe Elya Markowitz of the Mesivta; and finally Mesivta dean, Rabbi Moshe B. Perlstein.

After Rabbi Reiss posed a series of fast-paced questions from all over the tractate, Rabbi Zucker took things one step further, pointing out apparent contradictions between what the students had learned in Kesubos and what the Gemara states in other tractates. Yet, the students were unflustered, answers were offered, and lively conversations ensued.

When it was his turn to quiz the students, Rabbi Revah asked them to list every time a specific word or name was mentioned throughout the tractate–and they succeeded every time!

It is noteworthy that many of the students are children of Chabad emissaries, who did not grow up attending traditional schools. Hailing from Caribbean islands, small towns in the Pacific Northwest, and the Deep South, they came to Mesivta having been schooled by their parents and online. Yet, they were clearly on par and perhaps even ahead of many who’d been educated in traditional schools.

“Baruch Hashem, they did wonderfully,” remarked Rabbi Zucker as he left the event. “It’s kovod haTorah and a kiddush Hashem. They went through the whole mesechta and they know it excellently!”

His words were echoed by Rabbi Revach, who says it was “an incredible event” and he was “truly impressed” to see the students’ broad and deep grasp of what they’d learned.

It must also be pointed out that while there were 23 students on the dais, there were another 27 students who had mastered–and been tested on–the entire tractate.

Yeshivas Ohr Eliyahu – The Lubavitch Mesivtah of Chicago was founded in 1996 and has educated thousands of students, many of whom serve in positions of leadership around the world.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)