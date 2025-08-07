“All Diva, No Wow”: Rep. Jasmine Crockett, A Virulent Trump-Hater, Accused of Abusing Staff, Skipping Work

A new investigative report by the New York Post alleges that Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), a first-term congresswoman known for her viral clashes with Republicans, has fostered a toxic and chaotic work environment behind the scenes, while prioritizing media appearances and personal branding over her official responsibilities.

Crockett, who represents a Dallas-area district and has become a fixture on cable news for her fiery opposition to President Donald Trump, is described by former staff and associates as disengaged from her congressional duties, frequently absent from her Capitol Hill office, and verbally abusive to employees.

According to the Post, multiple former aides say the congresswoman often works remotely from her luxury apartment near Capitol Hill and is rarely seen in her official office in the Longworth House Office Building. “She is laying around her apartment, won’t come into the office, and is really just indifferent to staff and will scream at them,” one former staffer told the Post.

The report cites several anonymous sources who claim that Crockett frequently berates staff members, creates a toxic workplace culture, and shows little interest in policy or constituent services. Instead, they say, she is focused almost entirely on building her personal brand.

“She’s more focused on, ‘Get me on The View,’ ‘Get me on this late-night talk show,’” one former aide said. “The staff is really just an island unto itself, because she doesn’t care about the local issues happening in her district.”

Staffers also allege that Crockett insists on being chauffeured around Washington in weekly-rented luxury vehicles such as Escalades, rather than using personal staff cars, with aides expected to act as drivers and open doors for her on arrival.

“She treats the scheduler like an Uber driver,” a source told the Post, describing the routine as a “power play.”

In one reported instance, Crockett is said to have reduced a legislative aide to tears by yelling, “Do you really want to be here? And if not, you can leave!”

Another former aide, a young Black woman, was allegedly fired without explanation. “I don’t want to hear Jasmine Crockett talk about helping Black women when she just fired one for no reason,” the aide confided to a colleague, according to the report.

Crockett has gone through multiple chiefs of staff in less than two years, with one source saying that turnover stems from her unwillingness to focus on the day-to-day work of legislating. “The actual job of a member of Congress isn’t fun and glamorous,” the source said. “Unless you’re somebody willing to say yes to all of the outrageous things she would like to do, you’re not gonna last long.”

Crockett, a former criminal defense attorney and state lawmaker, rose to national prominence in May after a heated exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) during a House committee hearing. Crockett’s “bleach blonde bad built butch body” retort to Greene went viral and became a Democratic fundraising tool, but reportedly drew criticism from within her own office.

According to the Post, several of Crockett’s staff members were uncomfortable with her use of the word “butch.” When they raised concerns, Crockett allegedly dismissed them, saying, “That’s not offensive. You’re stupid if you think so.”

The Post also recounted Crockett’s behavior during an interview with The Atlantic, where she reportedly berated a staffer in front of a journalist and mocked food brought to her by another aide. When the journalist sought comment from other lawmakers for the profile, Crockett reportedly attempted to cancel the story and revoke permissions.

Another source alleged that Crockett once cut in front of two disabled passengers to board a commercial flight — an incident reportedly observed by Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.).

The Post said that it made multiple attempts to reach Crockett for comment, including emails to her official press inbox and phone calls to both her Washington and district offices. None were returned, and phone lines reportedly went straight to voicemail during business hours.

The accusations come as Crockett continues to rise in national Democratic circles. She delivered a speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, calling former President Trump a “vindictive, vile villain,” and remains a frequent presence on cable news and social media.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)