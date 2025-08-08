⚠️ NYSEG & Sullivan County Officials Urge Residents to Conserve Power — Busiest Summer Weekend Approaching

Background: July 25 Outage On Friday, July 25, late in the afternoon, a power outage affected 3,484 NYSEG customers in Sullivan County, including parts of Woodridge, Fallsburg, and Mountaindale. High demand from heat, air conditioning, and summer activity placed heavy stress on the grid, triggering the blackout. This Friday, August 8 — High Demand Expected Again This coming Friday, August 8, is forecast to bring hot temperatures and heavy summer activity for what is expected to be the busiest weekend of the season. NYSEG urges customers to help reduce strain on the electrical system, especially during peak hours (3 PM–8 PM). Grid Upgrades in Progress Local officials are working closely with NYSEG to upgrade the electric grid to better handle rising demand. These improvements will increase reliability, but major upgrades will take several years—making short-term conservation essential. As part of our coverage, we reached out to Yossi Solomon, an experienced electrician who has long been involved in the community and is especially active lately with NYSEG-related issues. He provided technical insight and practical tips to help residents avoid another outage this weekend.

How to Help Prevent an Outage This Friday

1. Shift High-Energy Use Away from 3–8 PM

o Run dishwashers, laundry, and other major appliances early in the day or later in the evening.

2. Cool Homes Efficiently

o Pre-cool before 3 PM, set thermostats to higher setting after 3 PM, and use ceiling/portable fans.

3. Limit Heat-Generating Appliances

o Delay ovens or electric grills during peak hours—opt for outdoor grilling or cold meals.

4. Unplug What You Don’t Need

o Disconnect unused chargers, lights, and electronics.

5. Spread the Word

o Share this information with friends, neighbors, and community groups.

Friday, August 8 Action Plan

Timeframe What to Do Before 3 PM Cool home, run appliances, finish laundry 3–8 PM (Peak) Limit usage, keep thermostat steady, use fans After 8 PM Resume normal electric use if needed

More Important Tips

Individual Battery Systems to Support the Grid & Residents

A NEW initiative is underway to install battery systems individually at homes throughout the County:

· These batteries will stay connected to the grid and can automatically switch your home to battery power during peak demand periods.

· By shifting individual homes to battery power during critical times, we can prevent widespread outages and keep the grid stable for the entire community.

· In the event of a local blackout, the same battery will serve as a backup power source for your home, keeping essential systems running until service is restored.

· Funding is being secured to cover part of the installation cost, making this program more affordable for residents.

· Incentives may be limited and could vary by address. All reservations are on a first come, first served basis.

Take Advantage of State Programs

In addition to conservation and infrastructure improvements, residents can lower bills and support grid stability by joining state-supported programs:

· Community Solar Credits reduce electric bills by up to 20% each month.

· No panels are installed on your home, and you stay with NYSEG.

· This helps ease long-term pressure on the grid while providing financial savings.

Development Practices Adding Stress

We’ve identified a concern with new housing developments installing electric hot water tanks—even in communities that have LP gas service.

· Electric tanks increase grid demand, especially during summer peaks.

· Developers are strongly encouraged to install LP gas hot water tanks where gas is available to reduce electrical load.

Contact Information

· Community Solar Credit Sign-Up

Email: [email protected]

Or sign up directly: https://senergy. plus/1750

· Reserve a Spot for Battery Backup System

Email: [email protected]

(Battery incentives are limited and may vary by address. First come, first served.)

· For All Above Matters or Any Other Electric-Related Matters

Contact Mr. Yossi Solomon — Call or WhatsApp: 732‑324‑3939

(Preferably email to secure a place on the first-come list.)