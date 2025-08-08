U.S. Warns of Threats Against Jewish and Israeli Communities in UAE

The United States Mission to the United Arab Emirates has issued a security alert warning of potential threats targeting Jewish and Israeli communities within the Gulf nation.

In a statement released Thursday, the mission urged U.S. citizens to “avoid places in the UAE associated with the Jewish and Israeli communities, including places of worship,” citing credible information pointing to heightened risk.

The warning follows a similar advisory issued days earlier by Israel’s National Security Council. On July 31, the NSC raised its travel alert for the UAE, stating that “terrorist organizations are operating with increased intensity these days in efforts to harm Israel.”

While neither government has provided specific details about the nature of the threats, the back-to-back alerts have raised concerns among local Jewish residents, Israeli visitors, and international travelers.

The UAE has cultivated warmer ties with Israel in recent years, particularly following the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020. Jewish communal life has grown more visible in cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with the opening of shuls, kosher establishments, and Jewish cultural centers.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)