Camp Ruach Chaim Redefines What Matters: Concert Replaced by Major Siyum Hashas Learned By Entire Camp

In a world where summer is often synonymous with relaxation, recreation, and a break from routine, Camp Ruach Chaim chose a different path. This summer, something extraordinary is taking place at Camp Ruach Chaim: As a unified group, campers, staff members, Rebbeim, and their families committed to and learned one Mesechte at a time, through a camp-wide initiative that has uplifted and inspired every member of the Ruach Chaim family.

This historic Siyum HaShas is not just an achievement. It is a message to the bochurim, to their families, and to Klal Yisrael: Torah is alive, even in the heart of July and August. Yes, a boy is meant to relax. He’s meant to have fun. But that’s not a contradiction, because at Camp Ruach Chaim, Limud HaTorah isn’t something extra; it’s the essence of the summer.

This siyum is not just the conclusion of a project; it is the climax of a movement. Where we will learn together. We will finish together.

Camp Ruach Chaim was founded l’ilui nishmas Rav Chaim ben Rav Sholom zt”l. The very existence of a camp dedicated to Torah, growth, and achdus is a tremendous zechus for his neshama. But this Siyum HaShas, achieved through the passion and perseverance of the Ruach Chaim Family is something truly extraordinary. It is a living, breathing tribute. A vibrant celebration of Torah in his name.

**Redefining the Summer Experience**

There was a time when the highlight of the summer was a big concert with a famous singer — and yes, those moments were exciting. At Camp Ruach Chaim, the highlight is something far deeper: A Siyum HaShas. One by one, dafim were learned. The sounds of Torah filled the camp — not imposed, but chosen. Because this is what Camp Ruach Chaim stands for: Torah.

Campers didn’t just witness a siyum. They became the siyum.

On Sunday, 23 Av/August 17, Camp Ruach Chaim will bezras Hashem celebrate this historic achievement with a massive Siyum HaShas event — an evening of kavod haTorah and achdus. With Roshei Yeshiva in attendance, heartfelt zemer, and an unforeseen Adirei HaTorah-style celebration, the Ruach Chaim Family will come together as one.

It will be a night to remember. A night to honor what was accomplished — and what it represents. That even during downtime, even in a camp setting, Torah doesn’t pause.

It lives. It builds. Ashreinu! How fortunate we are to witness this moment.

And may the zechus of this siyum, this breathtaking expression of ahavas haTorah, bring bracha to the campers, their families, and to all of Klal Yisrael.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)