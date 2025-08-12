TRAGEDY IN FLORIDA: 13-Year-Old Rochel Aliza Nisanov A”H Killed In Boating Accident; Sister In Critical Condition

A summer vacation turned tragic Tuesday afternoon when 13-year-old Rochel Aliza Nisanov a”h, of New York, was killed and her sister critically injured in a jetski accident in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The girls are the daughters of Rabbi and Mrs. Shlomo Nisanov yb”l. Levaya details will be published when they become available.

Authorities say the girls were riding together on a jetski in the Intracoastal Waterway when it struck a dock just after 3:30 p.m. near the 2800 block of Northeast 24th Court, between the Oakland Park and Sunrise Boulevard bridges.

Emergency responders from Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported both girls to Broward Health Medical Center. One was tragically Niftar shortly after arrival; the other remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Rabbi Mark Rosenberg, Director of CSE Florida and Law Enforcement Chief Chaplain, has been working tirelessly to ensure proper kavod hames.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which is leading the investigation, confirmed only one watercraft was involved.

Please daven for the sister of the niftar, Aviva Bracha bas Orah, who is in critical condition.

Besuros Tovos.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)