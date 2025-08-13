Frum Man Punched In Face In 2nd Antisemitic Attack This Week In France

A frum man, Danny Sitruk, 65, was walking alone on the street on Shabbos at about 11 a.m. in the Seine-Saint-Denis area, northeast of Paris, when a car with three people stopped next to him.

Two men got out of the car and asked for directions. But then suddenly, one of them punched Danny in the face while the other one tore a gold chain with a Magen Dovid pendant from his neck.

Sitruk suffered from bruises to his left eye, hemorrhages, and swelling. He was evacuated by paramedics who were called to the scene, and the doctor determined that he had suffered an injury to the eye and cheek area.

Sitruk later filed a complaint to the police.

Just this week in Lyon, the third largest city in France, a Charedi couple was physically attacked as they left a restaurant, with two people calling them “dirty Jews” and other epithets and screaming death threats at them.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)