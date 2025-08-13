Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Frum Man Punched In Face In 2nd Antisemitic Attack This Week In France

Illustrative: A French police officer guards the Biarritz shul in southwestern France. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

A frum man, Danny Sitruk, 65, was walking alone on the street on Shabbos at about 11 a.m. in the Seine-Saint-Denis area, northeast of Paris, when a car with three people stopped next to him.

Two men got out of the car and asked for directions. But then suddenly, one of them punched Danny in the face while the other one tore a gold chain with a Magen Dovid pendant from his neck.

Sitruk suffered from bruises to his left eye, hemorrhages, and swelling. He was evacuated by paramedics who were called to the scene, and the doctor determined that he had suffered an injury to the eye and cheek area.

Sitruk later filed a complaint to the police.

Just this week in Lyon, the third largest city in France, a Charedi couple was physically attacked as they left a restaurant, with two people calling them “dirty Jews” and other epithets and screaming death threats at them.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TRAGEDY IN FLORIDA: 13-Year-Old Rochel Aliza Nisanov A”H Killed In Boating Accident; Sister In Critical Condition

French Air Traffic Controller To El Al Pilot: “Free Palestine”

🚨 Major Yom Tefillah Set for Thursday Outside Military Prison in Support of Incarcerated Yeshiva Bochurim

CONSEQUENCES: New York DMV Revokes EMT Plates From Vehicle Displaying Swastika After Assemblyman Yeger’s Intervention

BOMBSHELL: Whistleblower Alleges Adam Schiff Authorized Leaks of Classified Information to Target Trump

Caught on Camera: Chareidi Youth Dumps Stinking Slop in Jerusalem Cell Phone Store — and Slips in His Own Mess

Tragedy In Israel: Newlywed Killed In Accident Only Months After His Chasunah

Report: Bein HaZemanim Arrest Op Against Bnei Yeshivos Has Been Frozen

Antisemitic Thugs Unleash Dog On Frum American Couple In Venice

France Is Refusing To Renew Visas For El Al Flight Security Staff In Paris

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network