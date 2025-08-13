BIKE4CHAI 2025 KICK-OFF! 700 Riders Begin 180-Mile Journey With New Community Participation In Monticello!

This morning, over 700 cyclists from around the world united for Bike4Chai, a two-day, 180-mile journey that raises critical funds for Chai Lifeline, the international support network for children and families facing serious illness, crisis, and loss.

Now in its 16th year, Bike4Chai has become the most powerful charity cycling event in the country, raising millions annually to fund vital year-round services for more than 10,000 families.

The ride is taking place August 12–14, with cyclists traversing scenic routes through the Pocono Mountains and Catskills. For the first time ever, the event will culminate at Monticello Motor Club, where the public is encouraged to come celebrate at “the world’s greatest finish line.”

On Wednesday, cyclists set out on fully supported routes through New Jersey and the Poconos, returning to the resort for the annual “pasta party.” Thursday’s route continues through the Catskills, ending with a dramatic victory lap around the Monticello Motor Club racetrack, cheered on by Camp Simcha campers and families, volunteers, and — for the first time — the general public.

Families, camps, and community members are encouraged to join the celebration and witness the final stretch of the journey. The day will also feature a full-scale spectator carnival with activities for kids of all ages, along with complimentary refreshments like hot cholent from Boosur and refreshing ice cream from Rita’s. With lively music, delicious food, and nonstop entertainment, it promises to be a memorable day for the entire community.

“Bike4Chai has always been more than a ride. It’s a movement of chesed, resilience, and community,” said Rabbi Sruli Fried, Executive Director of Bike4Chai. “This year, we are proud to invite the public to witness the passion and purpose that drives our riders. It’s a moment of triumph, and now everyone can be part of it.”

“Chai Lifeline is built on community,” added Zevi Bamberger, Director of Bike4Chai. “This new finish line experience gives people the chance to see and feel that mission in action and to celebrate the riders, support the children, and be part of something bigger.”

Proceeds from the event benefit Chai Lifeline’s extensive year-round services, including case management, hospital visits, transportation to medical treatment, crisis intervention, and flagship programs like Camp Simcha, i-Shine afterschool programming, and more.

For more information or to join the Finish Line event, visit www.bike4chai.com/25.

Photo credits: Lenny Groysman