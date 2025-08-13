Report: Senior IDF Officials Met With The Chairman Of The Va’ad Hayeshivos

Senior IDF officials recently met with HaRav Chaim Aharon Kaufman, the head of the Va’ad Hayeshivos, in an attempt to calm tensions, Makor Rishon reported on Wednesday.

The report quoted a source familiar with the details as saying that “both sides are trying to lead to a calming of tensions and understand that no one is interested in reaching a breaking point between the army and the Chareidi community.”

Meanwhile, preparations have begun for a “million-man march” in the homes of Gedolei Yisrael in the wake of the arrests of bnei yeshivos. At this stage, no decision has been made regarding the date of the demonstration, and the Rabbanim are currently waiting to see if the arrest operation will continue.

A source close to one of the Rabbanim told Makor Rishon, “Currently, they are trying to reach an agreement with the army—that’s why the million-man march has not been announced. If the arrests continue and there is no dialogue with the army, the likely date for the demonstration is next Thursday, Erev Rosh Chodesh Elul.”

“A large logistical operation is necessary to carry out a massive demonstration, and therefore preparations have already begun, but they are awaiting final approval from the Gedolei Yisrael.”

A senior official in Degel HaTorah told Walla that the IDF is considering soon releasing the bnei yeshivos currently sitting in military prison. He said that no official announcement has been made, but briefings have been issued stating that the release of the detainees is expected within about a week.

“The goal of the Rabbanim is that bnei yeshivos can resume learning without the threat of arrest—not to wage war for the sake of war,” he clarified. “We have no definitive statement that we can be calm yet. That is, the IDF has not issued an official announcement, but it has issued briefings on the matter. The expectation is that the detainees will be released within a week.”

He emphasized that if the government announces in any way that it does not intend to carry out proactive arrests against Chareidi “deserters,” there will be no need to escalate the conflict. “As far as the Rabbanim are concerned, we will not go to war over this.”

Another yeshivah bochur was arrested overnight Tuesday in Bat Yam. However, according to reports, the IDF has frozen the large-scale arrest operation against bnei yeshivos that was scheduled to begin at the start of Bein Hazemanim.

According to the IDF, the bochur’s arrest in Bat Yam was part of a routine enforcement operation and not one focused on Chareidi deserters, and there is no intention to carry out such enforcement.

It should be noted that the recent arrests of yeshivah bochurim were carried out only in mixed cities, with no arrests taking place in Chareidi cities.

A young avreich from Ashkeon was arrested at Ben Gurion Airport on Tuesday on his way to a vacation abroad but was later released to his home after a disciplinary hearing.

