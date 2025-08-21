USPS to Release Stamp Honoring Holocaust Survivor and Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel

The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced it will issue a new stamp honoring Nobel Peace Prize winner and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel, continuing its tradition of recognizing distinguished Americans.

Wiesel, who passed away in 2016 at age 87, is the 18th figure to be featured in the USPS Distinguished Americans series. The stamp is scheduled for release on September 17.

“The 18th stamp in the Distinguished Americans series honors humanitarian Elie Wiesel (1928–2016), a survivor of Nazi concentration camps whose dozens of works bore witness to the Holocaust and whose resilience and compassion continue to be a source of inspiration,” the USPS said in its announcement.

As a teenager, Wiesel and his father, Shlomo, were deported to the Buna Werke labor camp in the Auschwitz complex. He later emerged as one of the world’s leading voices on human rights, publishing acclaimed books and essays, including Night (1960), his memoir recounting his Holocaust experiences. Over the course of his life, Wiesel received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Congressional Gold Medal, the National Humanities Medal, and the Medal of Liberty.

The stamp, designed for two-ounce mail, features a 1999 black-and-white portrait of Wiesel by photographer Sergey Bermeniev, alongside his name and the word “Humanitarian.” Sheets of 20 stamps are available for pre-order at $21.40.

Wiesel joins other notable Jewish figures honored in USPS collections, including Jonas Salk, Albert Sabin, Edna Ferber, Shel Silverstein, and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)