Helping Children with ADHD Thrive: Strategies for Home, School, and Beyond | Chayi Hanfling, LCSW

In a previous article we discussed what ADHD is and how to determine if a child has it.

Once a child is diagnosed with ADHD, the next step is figuring out how to help them thrive. The best approach usually combines strategies at home, support at school, routines, therapy, and sometimes medication, along with ongoing monitoring and adjustment.

Children with ADHD do best when instructions are clear and specific. Instead of saying, “Clean your room,” break it into smaller steps like, “Please put your toys in the bin, then put your clothes in the hamper.” Giving directions one step at a time makes it easier for them to follow through.

Positive reinforcement is powerful. Notice your child doing something right and say so, for example, “I love how you started your homework without being asked!” Small rewards, such as stickers, extra playtime, or choosing a family activity, can motivate better than criticism. Predictable and consistent consequences work best too. Saying, “If you throw your toy, it will go on the shelf for the rest of the day,” is more effective than yelling or long lectures, which often leave children feeling discouraged.

Children with ADHD also thrive on structure and routines. A daily schedule for wake-up, school, homework, and bedtime, visual charts, checklists, timers for transitions, and breaking tasks into smaller steps can all make life smoother and reduce power struggles.

Parenting a child with ADHD can be emotionally taxing, so taking care of yourself is important. Seeing a therapist or joining a parent support group can give you space to process stress and connect with others who understand. Support for yourself helps you stay patient and consistent at home.

Since children spend so much time at school, working closely with teachers is essential. Reach out early and advocate for supports such as movement breaks, step-by-step instructions, or seating near the teacher. Other helpful strategies include extra time on tests, visual reminders, and breaking long assignments into smaller chunks. If needed, a 504 Plan or IEP can provide formal accommodations or specialized instruction.

Medication may also be helpful if ADHD symptoms significantly affect school, friendships, or home life. It can improve focus and reduce impulsivity, but it works best alongside behavioral strategies, routines, and school supports. Many families try medication for a few weeks and track progress before deciding whether to continue.

Simple daily routines, sufficient sleep, regular exercise, and visual schedules or timers also help children stay on track. Behavioral therapy can support social skills, emotion regulation, and problem-solving, and therapy for anxiety or self-esteem challenges can be beneficial too.

Children with ADHD need ongoing support. Regularly reviewing progress with teachers and doctors, adjusting strategies as your child grows, and continuing to advocate for help can make a meaningful difference. While supporting a child with ADHD can feel overwhelming, combining home strategies, school supports, therapy, and sometimes medication can help your child build confidence, independence, and the skills they need, while allowing you to take care of yourself along the way.

Chayi Hanfling is a licensed clinical social worker who is experienced and passionate in helping individuals, families, and couples. She specializes in couples counseling, EFT, women’s health, anxiety management, OCD, trauma, and other mental health challenges. She can be reached at https://chaicounseling.org or [email protected]

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)