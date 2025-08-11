ADHD in Children: How to Know if It’s More Than Just Normal Childhood Behavior | Chayi Hanfling, LCSW

What is ADHD and does my child have it? Good question! Let’s get some clarity.

ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects a person’s ability to regulate attention, impulses, and activity level in a way that is appropriate for their age. It’s one of the most common mental health conditions in children, but it also affects teens and adults.

ADHD symptoms fall into two main categories: inattentiveness and hyperactivity. Symptoms of inattentiveness include difficulty sustaining attention, disorganization, forgetfulness, and distractability. Symptoms of hyperactivity include fidgeting, excessive talking, interrupting, and acting without thinking. Children can have symptoms from either or both categories to qualify for an ADHD diagnosis. To be diagnosed, symptoms must start before the age of 12, be present for at least 6 months, be present in two or more settings, (e.g., home, school, with friends), and clearly impact functioning.

About 9.8% of children (ages 3–17) in the U.S. have been diagnosed with ADHD. Most children are diagnosed between ages 6–11, though it can be identified earlier. Boys are diagnosed significantly more than girls with a disparity of 13 to 6 percent. Some theorize that this disparity is not due to a genuine disparate prevalence but rather due to differences in presentation of symptoms. Boys may display more “externalizing” behaviors such as hyperactivity, impulsivity and disruptive behavior. In contrast, girls may present with symptoms like daydreaming, disorganization and quiet difficulty with focusing, which may cause them to fly under the radar. Teachers and parents are more likely to notice and report disruptive behaviors, so boys are diagnosed more often. Girls may be under-diagnosed, diagnosed later, or misdiagnosed with anxiety or depression.

ADHD is thought to be a result of multiple contributing factors. Genetics play a large role with heritability estimates ranging from 70 to 80%. Environmental factors can also play a role in interacting with genetic vulnerabilities and influence brain development, especially during prenatal and early life stages. These can include maternal alcohol or drug use, premature birth or birth complications and early childhood adversity.

Since all children can be impulsive, hyperactive and inattentive at times, it’s really common for parents to wonder if their child is displaying normal childhood behavior or is perhaps struggling with ADHD. Key questions for parents to ask themselves are these:

● Is my child like this daily or only occasionally?

● Is he/she like this just at home or school or across multiple environments?

● Most importantly- is this negatively impacting my child’s functioning in life?

If a child is suffering due to impulsivity, hyperactivity or inattentiveness then this is a sign that it is not just normative childhood behavior but something more significant. Speaking to teachers can also be very helpful as they have a sense of how your child is doing compared to their same age peers.

If you do suspect that your child has ADHD, you can start out by discussing it with their pediatrician or a mental health professional. They can help guide you to next steps if it is deemed necessary.

As mentioned earlier, there is some indication that ADHD may be under-diagnosed in girls or those with less disruptive symptoms; similarly ADHD may be overdiagnosed in certain populations. A 2010 study (Elder, Journal of Health Economics) found that kindergartners who were the youngest in class were 60% more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD. ADHD can also be diagnosed incorrectly, sometimes occurring when an accurate diagnosis would be anxiety, trauma or sensory issues. Some diagnostic red flags include:

● Very quick or rushed evaluation.

● No use of validated tools like rating scales or questionnaires.

● No input from teachers or school.

● No screening for other conditions.

● Your child is very young (under age 6)

If any of those red flags are present, it’s worth getting a second opinion, especially from a child psychologist, developmental pediatrician, or psychiatrist.

Children with ADHD often face academic struggles, with lower academic performance and more disciplinary action. They can struggle socially and emotionally, with difficulty with peer relationships, low self-esteem and increased rates of anxiety and depression.

ADHD can also come with significant strengths that if nourished and attended to can really help a child blossom. Many children with ADHD are highly creative and excel in music, art or story-telling. They may think in “out of the box ways.” They can have high energy and enthusiasm, excitement and zest for life. They are often intensely curious and full of questions. They are often spontaneous and fun and engaging in social situations. When motivated, they can hyperfocus, deeply immersing themselves in something that is important to them.

ADHD can be a strength or a struggle, depending on support systems, environment, and self-awareness. ADHD doesn’t just bring difficulties — it brings a different brain wiring. When we focus on strengths instead of just fixing weaknesses, kids with ADHD are more likely to develop confidence, resilience, and success on their own terms.

Chayi Hanfling is a licensed clinical social worker who is experienced and passionate in helping individuals, families, and couples. She specializes in couples counseling, EFT, women’s health, anxiety management, OCD, trauma, and other mental health challenges. She can be reached at https://chaicounseling.org or [email protected]