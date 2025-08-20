Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BDE: Petira of R’ Mendel Schechter Z”L of Flatbush, Brother Of Late Chaim Berlin Rosh Yeshiva


YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of R’ Mendel Schechter Z”L of Flatbush, at the age of approximately 87. He was a beloved brother of the late Chaim Berlin Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon HaRav Aharon Schechter ZT”L.

R’ Mendel dedicated his entire life to Yeshiva Chaim Berlin, which he so deeply loved and cherished. For more than 60 years – over 30 of them as a devoted employee – he tirelessly served the Yeshiva with loyalty and humility.

A true ben Torah, R’ Mendel davened in the Yeshiva throughout his life. In his later years, when walking became difficult, he davened in the shuls of Rav Lipa Geldwirth and Rav Binyomin Cohen — but he would always say that his heart remained in the Yeshiva’s Beis Medrash.

He is survived by his wife Rivka, his children, grandchildren, and the entire extended Chaim Berlin family, who all mourn the loss of a lifelong servant of Torah and the Yeshiva world.

The Levaya will be held at Yeshiva Chaim Berlin on Thursday. Exact details will be updated when confirmed.

Boruch Dayan Ha’Emes…



