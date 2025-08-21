SHOCKING: White House Spokesman Spoke With President Biden Just Twice During His Entire Tenure In White House

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said Thursday that former White House spokesman Ian Sams admitted he spoke with President Biden just two times during his more than two years in the administration — raising questions about who was truly making decisions in the West Wing.

“One of the most shocking things to me,” Comer told reporters after Sams’ testimony, “is that he communicated with Joe Biden two times, he saw Joe Biden, talked to Joe Biden — two times.”

Comer added that even former special counsel Robert Hur “spent more time with Joe Biden than Ian Sams,” despite Sams serving as the public face of the White House Counsel’s Office from mid-2022 until his departure in August 2024. Sams left the post to join Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign as a senior adviser.

“It raises serious concerns and serious questions about who was calling the shots at the White House,” Comer said. “If the White House spokesperson was being shielded from the president of the United States, who was operating the Oval Office?”

The interview with Sams was the committee’s 11th session with a former Biden aide as Republicans pursue their investigation into what they describe as a coordinated cover-up of Biden’s decline. Comer and other GOP investigators allege that aides improperly used executive authority to maintain the appearance of normalcy inside the White House.

“There were very few people around Joe Biden, especially at the end,” Comer continued, “and that’s when the majority of the pardons and executive orders were signed with that autopen.”

The revelations, Comer suggested, point to a president increasingly isolated from his own staff — and raise the possibility that critical decisions and executive actions were carried out without his direct involvement.

