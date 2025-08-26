TRY TO SOUND NORMAL: Democratic Think Tank Urges Dems To Stop Alienating Voters By Using Woke Language

A new policy memo from the centrist Democratic think tank Third Way is urging Democrats to eliminate dozens of words and phrases from their vocabulary, warning that they risk alienating voters ahead of the 2028 elections.

The memo identifies 44 terms it says have become barriers to communication with the public, including “privilege,” “cultural appropriation,” “unhoused,” “birthing person,” “Latinx,” and “justice-involved.”

The report categorizes the language into six groups, including what it calls “therapy speak” and “seminar room language.” Terms such as “triggering,” “safe space,” “centering,” “body shaming,” “systems of oppression,” and “critical theory” are described as condescending or disconnected from voters’ day-to-day concerns.

Other words on the list include “food insecurity,” “housing insecurity,” “radical transparency,” “stakeholders,” and “person who immigrated,” which the report said suggest that individuals lack agency or that Democrats are beholden to groups rather than people.

The memo also warns against language that reframes crime, such as “justice-involved,” “incarcerated people,” and “involuntary confinement,” arguing that it risks minimizing the role of victims.

Additionally, the report recommends avoiding terminology around race and gender identity that it says may be confusing or alienating to some voters, such as “BIPOC,” “allyship,” “intersectionality,” and some other objectively ridiculous terms.

“Much of the language above is a red flag for a sizable segment of the American public,” the report states. “It is not because they are bigots, but because they fear cancellation, doxing, or trouble with HR if they make a mistake. Or they simply don’t understand what these terms mean and become distrustful of those who use them.”

Some high-profile Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris, have used several of the terms flagged in the report, including “unhoused” and “incarcerated people.”

The memo reflects growing calls within the party to simplify messaging. In February, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) told Politico: “We’ve sanitized different language so significantly that … people don’t feel like we’re talking to them. It’s hard to communicate when you’re not using some normal language.”

The Third Way report concludes that Democrats risk losing voters if they do not shift away from academic or highly technical language, and instead focus on words and framing that connect more directly to the concerns of ordinary Americans.

