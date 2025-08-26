Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Arab Hurls Rock At Baby Stroller In French Hill

The Arab suspect. (Israel Police)

A resident of east Jerusalem was arrested on suspicion of throwing a rock at a stroller holding a six-month-old baby at the shopping area in the French Hill neighborhood of Jerusalem on Monday evening.

The Arab cursed at the baby’s parents following an argument that broke out between them, and at some point, threw a rock at the stroller and fled the scene.

The parents reported the incident to the police, who arrived at the scene and collected evidence. With the help of surveillance personnel from the Jerusalem District Control Center, the suspect’s identity was revealed, and he was located and arrested by police officers at his home in the Issawiya neighborhood of east Jerusalem.

The 17-year-old suspect was brought on Tuesday morning to a hearing in court, where his detention was extended until Thursday.

