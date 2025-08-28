Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Minnesota Man Sentenced to Life for Antisemitic Killing of Fellow Inmate


A Minnesota man has been sentenced to life in federal prison for the killing of a Jewish inmate in what prosecutors described as a brutal, antisemitic attack carried out to gain favor with a white supremacist prison gang.

Brandon Simonson, 41, of Moorhead, Minn., was convicted in May of murder and committing a hate crime in the assault at Thomson Penitentiary in Thomson, Ill. Simonson and co-defendant Kristopher Martin, 43, of Brazil, Ind., attacked Matthew Phillips, 37, on March 2, 2020. Phillips, who was Jewish, died three days later from his injuries.

According to court records, Simonson and Martin targeted Phillips because of his religion. Prosecutors said the two men carried out the attack to gain recognition within the Valhalla Bound Skinheads, a white supremacist prison gang.

“Simonson punched and kicked Phillips in the face and head, despite Phillips being knocked unconscious and unable to defend himself,” the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Federal prosecutors said the case underscores their commitment to confronting antisemitic violence, including within the prison system.

“Antisemitic violence has no place in our society,” said Andrew Boutros, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, in a statement following the sentencing. “Violence against people of faith is illegal and unacceptable and will not be tolerated anywhere in our district, including in our prison system.”

Martin pleaded guilty earlier this year to his role in the assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 9, according to the Justice Department.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

