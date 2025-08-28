Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Big News in Jewish Advertising: Meet JAG


Yeshiva World News is proud to congratulate the launch of Jewish Ad Group (JAG) — a new full-service Jewish advertising agency.

JAG’s sales team is led by two of the most trusted names in Jewish advertising: David Altshuler and Hadassah Bennett. With over 20 years of combined experience in the industry, they are known for their dedication, expertise, and results-driven approach. Now, they bring that same proven track record to JAG.

Throughout their careers, David and Hadassah have built a reputation as industry leaders — and advertisers can now benefit from their combined strengths under the JAG banner.

JAG’s reach spans all the major Jewish websites, WhatsApp groups, email newsletters, digital platforms and print options offering clients a powerful way to connect with audiences across the Jewish world.

We wish David, Hadassah, and the entire JAG team much continued hatzlacha as they bring trusted expertise and fresh energy to Jewish advertising.

📞 To launch your next campaign, call:
David Altshuler – 443-613-1663
Hadassah Bennett – 347-509-5971
🌐 JewishAdGroup.com



