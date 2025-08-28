Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Former Biden Spokeswoman Attacks Prayer After Mass Shooting In Minneapolis That Left 2 Children Dead

FILE - White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on March 9, 2022. Psaki has officially landed at MSNBC, where she is expected to make appearances on the network’s cable and streaming programs as well as host a new original show. Psaki will also appear on NBC and during MSNBC’s primetime special election programming throughout the midterms and 2024 presidential election. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

A horrific school shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school left at least two children dead and more than a dozen injured Wednesday. The suspected gunman, identified as Robin (formerly Robert) Westman, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene.

As the community reeled from the bloodshed at Annunciation Catholic School, MSNBC host and former Biden White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki reacted by dismissing both the power of prayer and President Donald Trump’s anti-crime crackdown in Washington, D.C.

“Prayer is not freaking enough. Prayers do not end school shootings. Prayers do not make parents feel safe sending their kids to school. Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers,” Psaki posted on X.

Psaki doubled down in a follow-up post, mocking Trump’s D.C. crime crackdown, which has seen the National Guard deployed and the federal government assume direct oversight of the Metropolitan Police.

“When kids are getting shot in their pews at a Catholic school Mass and your crime plan is to have National Guard put mulch down around DC maybe rethink your strategy,” she wrote.

Law enforcement sources confirmed the shooter as Robin Westman, whose legal documents show a gender change in 2019 from the name Robert.

The shooter was also a rabid antisemite. In a manifesto, Westman discussed his desire to murder “filthy Zionist Jews” and wrote slogans such as “Free Palestine.”

“If I will carry out a racially motivated attack, it would be most likely against filthy Zionist jews,” he wrote in one stomach-churning entry.

“I hate those entitled, penny-sniffing kikes,” he wrote elsewhere in the journal.

Westman also wrote that “six million wasn’t enough” and mused about killing President Trump and Jews, but settled on killing “children of innocent civilians,” which he wrote would bring him “the most joy.”

“I don’t want to [do] it to spread a message. I do it to please myself. I do it because I am sick,” he wrote.

