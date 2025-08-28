Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Report Confirms: Israel Shared Intel With Australia On Iran’s Antisemitic Attacks

People gather outside the fire-damaged Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Con Chronis/AAP Image via AP)

Israeli intelligence provided crucial assistance to Australia’s security agency with its probe into Iranian-backed antisemitic terror attacks on Australian soil, Sky News Australia reported Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Jerusalem provided information—or a critical lead—regarding one of the explosive devices tied to Tehran’s plots, despite recent strains between the two governments.

While most of the investigation was carried out by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), which analyzed the complex network surrounding the attacks, the agency ultimately concluded on its own that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps was behind the attacks.

On Tuesday, ASIO head Mike Burgess hinted that a possible “tip” from Israel may have played a role in the investigation.

