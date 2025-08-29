Elderly Woman Stabbed at Kosher Grocery in Ottawa; Police Investigating Possible Hate Crime

A 71-year-old man has been charged after a woman in her 70s was brutally stabbed inside a kosher grocery store in Ottawa on Wednesday afternoon, in an attack now under review by the Hate and Bias Crime Unit.

Police said the assault unfolded just after 1:30 p.m. at the Loblaws supermarket that houses the city’s main kosher section. The victim, who had entered the store with a friend, was suddenly approached and stabbed by the suspect, leaving her with serious injuries.

Store staff rushed to her aid until paramedics arrived. She was transported to the hospital, treated, and later released. Authorities confirmed the suspect and the victim were strangers.

“The suspect was taken into custody at the scene,” Ottawa police said in a statement. “Detectives continue to investigate the matter to ensure all aspects of the case are understood, and additional charges are expected.”

The attack has rattled Ottawa’s Jewish community. In a statement on Facebook, the Jewish Federation of Ottawa described the victim as a “cherished” community member and confirmed she is recovering, though they withheld further details to protect her privacy.

The Federation said the incident took place in the kosher section of the Loblaws on Isabella Street, a hub for Jewish residents seeking kosher products.

While police have not released a motive, the Hate and Bias Crime Unit is assisting the investigation. The incident comes amid a rise in antisemitic incidents reported across Canada, leaving Jewish leaders urging vigilance.

The accused, whose name has not been released, remains in custody as police build their case.

